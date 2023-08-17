Tinubu salutes IBB at 82

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) on his 82nd birthday. Tinubu, in a statement by his sspokesman, Ajuri…

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) on his 82nd birthday.

Tinubu, in a statement by his sspokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said he shared in the joy of celebration with the former leader’s family, friends, and associates.

He said Babangida he had served in many capacities in the Nigerian army with distinction and reached the peak of his career as Chief of Army Staff.

He said Babangida left indelible legacies for his gallant defence of nationhood during the Nigerian Civil War. He commended Babangida’s immense contributions to national development.

He said this included the creation of many states to strengthen the federal structure, physical infrastructure, the liberalisation of the media industry and other initiatives across the health and defence sectors.

He noted the influential position of Babangida who had, after 30 years outside of power, consistently remained a voice of wisdom and counsel for many political leaders, both within and outside of Nigeria.

The president prayed for the continuous well-being of Babangida and his family.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...