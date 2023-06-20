Tinubu returns NEMA, NAHCON to VP’s office

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the return of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the return of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the Office of the Vice President for supervision, in compliance with their various establishment Acts.

The approval was contained in a statement released on Tuesday by Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the Vice President.

The statement added that the president also approved a formal structure for the Office of the Vice President as well as an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides that will work with the Vice President in the discharge of his responsibilities.

