Presidential tribunal extends PDP’s time for petition

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has extended the days for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar to present its case by two days.…

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has extended the days for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar to present its case by two days.

The five-member panel of justices presided by Justice Haruna Tsammani agreed to extend the time after counsel to the PDP, Chris Uche (SAN), informed the court of the need to extend their time.

He reminded the court that although their presentation would have ended on Tuesday, June 20, but two days were removed, including the June 12 the Democracy Day.

“We have agreed that the time be adjusted to tomorrow, and possibly, Thursday be included yo enable us conclude our petition,” he said.

Tribunal rejects Tinubu, APC’s bid to stop APM’s petition

Demolition: We’ve recovered land worth trillions of naira – Kano govt

Lawyers to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not oppose the application to extend the hearing to Thursday, June 23.

Counsel to INEC, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) suggested the respondents could open their defence after the Sallah holidays.

Earlier, Uche tendered 14 batches of voters’ register for the FCT, but couldn’t tender the forms EC8As from states of the federation due to improper scheduling.

Uche attributed this to the attitude of INEC to deny the petitioners documents requested.

On a lighter note, he suggested a legislation that compels INEC to bring all materials used in the conduct of the election to the court five days after the election.

The justices said there are disputes over elections even in the USA with Donald Trump accusing Joe Biden of rigging.

Finally, the justices advised Uche to take the recommendation to the proper forum.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...