Tinubu resting in Europe ahead of May 29 inauguration – APC

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is currently taking a rest in Europe ahead of his inauguration on May 29, according to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, said this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

According to Morka, Tinubu is doing well and will swing into action immediately he returns from Europe.

Morka stated, “He is probably in Europe. He’s fine. After the elections and all of the energy expended, he just decided to take a moment of rest.

“Once he returns and is inaugurated on May 29, there will be no dulling. He’ll be saddled with the responsibility of running a country as massive and complex as Nigeria. I know he’ll be back in the country very shortly.”

Morka added that Tinubu is not just resting but reaching out to heads of government and other levels of leadership of other countries that are vital to the agenda he’s bringing in his new government.

Morka added, “So, he’s not sleeping in his bed; he’s also in meetings regularly with all kinds of people who are travelling from other countries to see him preparatory to his inauguration. So, it’s a working visit.”

Tinubu’s absence has raised concerns, with his critics saying he is being treated for an undisclosed aliment.