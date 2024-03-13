✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Nasarawa estate named after Shettima

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has named the first phase of Nasarawa Technology Village (NTV), a 100-unit housing estate in Karu, after the Vice…

Governor Abdullahi Sule
    By Umar Muhammed, Lafia 

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has named the first phase of Nasarawa Technology Village (NTV), a 100-unit housing estate in Karu, after the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The governor made this known during the official inauguration of Phase One, NTV Housing Estates, the flagging off of Phase Two and the ground-breaking ceremony of the Tech Hub at Aso Pada, Karu LGA.

Adebayo lauds FG&#8217;s sanction on Binance

Anti-drug war: Ex-VC urges FG to establish NDLEA offices in varsities

The governor also named the road leading to the Senator Kashim Shettima Housing Estate after his Borno State counterpart, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Sule said the NTV was modeled after the Silicon Valley in the United States, and would bring prosperity to the state.

The governor acknowledged the efforts of the partners,ABS Consortium, Modern Shelter, Shelter Afrique, InfraCredit Guarantee Company, Family Home Funds, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and other stakeholders.

 

Nigerians are now earning dollars with premium domains, these domains can be acquired for $1500-$2000 profit margin can be as much as $15,000 to $20,000. Click here to learn how to earn dollars.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories