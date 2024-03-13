Nasarawa estate named after Shettima

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has named the first phase of Nasarawa Technology Village (NTV), a 100-unit housing estate in Karu, after the Vice…

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has named the first phase of Nasarawa Technology Village (NTV), a 100-unit housing estate in Karu, after the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The governor made this known during the official inauguration of Phase One, NTV Housing Estates, the flagging off of Phase Two and the ground-breaking ceremony of the Tech Hub at Aso Pada, Karu LGA.

The governor also named the road leading to the Senator Kashim Shettima Housing Estate after his Borno State counterpart, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Sule said the NTV was modeled after the Silicon Valley in the United States, and would bring prosperity to the state.

The governor acknowledged the efforts of the partners,ABS Consortium, Modern Shelter, Shelter Afrique, InfraCredit Guarantee Company, Family Home Funds, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and other stakeholders.