Tinubu refers to Akwa Ibom gov as a boy, says Atiku was Senate President

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday suffered yet another gaffe.

During a campaign rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, he referred to the state governor, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, as a boy.

He also called Atiku Abubakar, a former senate president, instead of vice president.

“They don’t have a mandate; what they have na ice cream. E melt quick. You gave me their yeye people… Atiku, when we make am senate president, haba! You sell this, you sell that assets, our common wealth…everything that we have.

“Akwa Ibom, you will not suffer again. That boy [Emmanuel Udom] that brought Atiku here, that calls himself governor, tell him enough is enough. He lived in my backyard in Lagos. If not that we are one, I’d have driven him home,” he said

Since he made his intention to contest for the presidency public, the former Lagos State governor has been under strict scrutiny by Nigerians for his alleged poor health condition.

Tinubu also made an allusion to when Atiku fell out with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and he was given the platform of the then Action Congress (AC) to contest the 2007 presidency.

“I am the one that rescued him from Obasanjo who wanted to roast him like goat meat… He ran away to Dubai, and when the election came again, he came for stomach infrastructure. He came to Lagos. We rehabilitated him and gave him a ticket but he wasted it and used it to collect money.

“He faced Obasanjo, faced Buhari and failed. He failed with Jonathan. He failed in all his subjects. You better watch him before he starts selling the little palm trees that you have left. What we need to do is to develop our country. We have enough gas reservoirs on our land.”