Tinubu receives Oba of Benin, Olugbon of Orile-Igbon

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday received, separately, the Oba of Benin Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, as well as the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, in his office at the State House, Abuja.

The Oba of Benin Kingdom did not speak to journalists after what it considered as a visit to congratulate the President. However, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon spoke after his interaction with the president.

Oba Alao said Nigerians would enjoy prosperity at the end of the day.

He said this government was committed to serving and bringing the dividends of democracy to the people.

The Deputy Chairman of Oyo State Obas and Chiefs said, “We paid a courtesy visit to the President to wish him well, a successful tenure and also we have been able to discuss some national issues that will bring prosperity to all Nigerians. All I will say is, let all Nigerians be patient with him. He has kick-started on a very positive direction and there’s no way you’ll have gains without pain.

“We will have the immediate pain, but we will have the long-term gain. Nigerians will enjoy prosperity at the end of the day, this government means business and the business is to serve the people, to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

“All the issues we have discussed are very positive about this government. I wish Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a successful tenure. I wish Nigeria a peaceful coexistent country, a prosperous nation and fulfilled country, by the special grace of God.”