Tinubu mourns literary giant, Kole Omotosho

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of celebrated writer, author and literary scholar, Professor Kole Omotoso,...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of celebrated writer, author and literary scholar, Professor Kole Omotoso, describing it as a loss to the literary community, Nigeria, and Africa.

The president, in a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Dele Alake, said the demise of Omotoso in Cape Town, South Africa on Wednesday at 80 was a big loss to Nigeria, Africa and the literary world.

Tinubu, who said the literary giant was reputed for his commitment and dedication to the socio-political reappraisal of Africa, added that respect for human dignity was evident in most of the thought-provoking works of the late professor.

“Most of his works harped on Africa’s renaissance and for the continent to win back her lost glory, much more like what my leadership of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government is focused on doing for Africa, particularly the West Africa sub-region.

“Prof. Omotoso infused his commitment and dedication to socio-political regeneration of Africa and respect for human dignity into most of his literary works and seminal interventions which is why he had such a huge following in Africa and impacted many,” the statement said in part.

The president expressed condolences to his family, friends, professional colleagues and to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for the loss.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...