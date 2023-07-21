North West group demands Bawa’s release

The Northwest Alliance for Citizens Freedom (NWCF) has demanded the immediate release of Abdurasheed Bawa, the suspended chairman...

In a statement, NWCF’s president general, Lawal Ibrahim Jamaare, expressed concern over Bawa’s arbitrary arrest and unexplained detention.

“Since his suspension by President Bola Tinubu on June 14, Abdurasheed Bawa has languished in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) for 33 days. NWCF points out that during this time, no specific reasons have been provided for his arrest, and there has been a lack of transparency surrounding the investigation and any potential charges against him,” the statement read.

The group contended that Bawa’s prolonged detention by the DSS was a clear violation of his constitutional and human rights. Under the 1999 Constitution and other relevant laws, every individual is entitled to personal liberty, and any arrest or detention must be carried out in a manner prescribed by law.

“NWCF emphasises that the denial of access to legal counsel and family members further compounds the violation and runs contrary to international human rights norms, which expressly forbid arbitrary or unlawful detention.

“In light of these serious concerns, NWCF has adopted resolutions and presented demands, vehemently condemning the unlawful arrest and detention of Abdurasheed Bawa.

“The group is urging the Nigerian government to uphold its obligations in safeguarding human rights and the rule of law. NWCF asserts that the actions of the DSS represent a flagrant breach of the rights enshrined in the 1999 Constitution and various regional and international treaties that Nigeria has pledged to uphold,” it further stated.

