Tinubu meets with National Assembly leadership over successors

President Bola Tinubu met with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday in Abuja over…

President Bola Tinubu met with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday in Abuja over the choice of the leadership for the 10th National Assembly.

Lawan told newsmen after the meeting that the president emphasised the need for the right choice of leadership for the National Assembly.

He said Tinubu maintained that the emergence of the leadership should be in the national interest; in the interest of the National Assembly and of the legislature.

“We are getting somewhere and our prayer is that we are able to resolve all the outstanding issues.

“Mr President is positively disposed to everything being done smoothly.

“We believe that Mr President, having been a senator himself and his vice-president also having been a senator, will always wish and pray for the right leadership for the National Assembly,’’ he said.

Lawan explained that Tinubu gave necessary advice on how the new leadership of the National Assembly should emerge and what needed to be done to ensure its stability and productivity.

He said the new leadership must ensure a peaceful working relationship between the Legislature and the Executive arms of government.

“I have never indicated interest to run for the Office of the President of the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

“We have worked together with distinguished senators of the 9th National Assembly and members of the House of Representatives to create a very conducive environment for us to work.

“We have been productive; much more productive than any National Assembly.

“We worked very closely with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and that helped the administration a lot,’’ Lawan said.

“Those of us who have been there longer, owe everybody that responsibility to at least help to mentor those who are new if we are not going to be presiding officers or principal positions,’’ he added. (NAN)

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...