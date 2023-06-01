Messi will leave PSG end of season, says Coach

Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season. PSG manager, Christophe Galtier, confirmed this in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.…

PSG manager, Christophe Galtier, confirmed this in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes,” he said.

Messi joined PSG after a financial tug of war with Barcelona in 2021 and has won a pair of Ligue 1 titles, though the Parisians have not got any closer to winning the Champions League crown they so desire.

Messi sets Barca deadline over transfer decision

Messi reportedly agrees £320m-a-year deal to join Saudi Arabian club

This morning, French media reported that Messi could make a sensational return to the Camp Nou but that Barcelona would struggle to financially wager a move.

One alternative suggested by L’Equipe, though, is that Messi could join Inter Miami and be loaned to the Catalan club.

Inter Miami, managed by Phil Neville, are said to be offering Messi a lucrative package, while there is still interest from Asian clubs.

“I hope that he will be welcomed in the best way,” Galtier said ahead of Messi’s final game. PSG have already won the Ligue 1 title.

There have also been suggestions that the World Cup winner could be on the verge of signing a lucrative deal with Saudi side Al-Hilal.

