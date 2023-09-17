Tinubu makes fresh appointments

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Kingsley Stanley Nkwocha, a former General Manager and Daily Editor of Leadership Newspaper, as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media…

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Kingsley Stanley Nkwocha, a former General Manager and Daily Editor of Leadership Newspaper, as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media and Communications in the Presidency.

Nkwocha was appointed alongside several others who will work in the Office of the Vice President.

Tinubu also appointed Tope Fasua, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Analytics Consulting, as the Special Adviser on Economic Affairs in the VP’s office.

According to the list, others appointed to the VP’s office include Sadiq S Jambo as Special Adviser Economy, Dr. Muhammad Bulama, as Senior Special Assistant Special Duty, Mahmud Muhammad as Personal Assistant Domestic North-East and Ahmed Ningi as Senior Special Assistant Digital Media and Emergency Management.

“President Tinubu has appointed new aides to the Vice President’s office. Stanley Nkwocha SSA Media (VP Office); Tope Kolade Fasua, Special Adviser Economy (VP Office); and Sadiq S Jambo SA Economy (VP Office).

“Dr. Muhammad Bulama SSA Special Duty (VP Office); Mahmud Muhammad Personal Assistant Domestic North-East (VP Office); Ahmed Ningi, SSA Digital media and emergency management (VP Office); Musa Amshi Muhammad Al-Amin, SSA Special Duties (VP Office); and Emmanuella Eduozor as SA Multimedia Content Production,” the list read.

Gimba Kakanda, a columnist and public affairs analyst, was also appointed as Senior Special Assistant, Research And Analytic (VP Office).

