Tinubu makes fresh appointment

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi as the Mandate Secretary for the newly created Women Affairs Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Mr Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press, Office of the Minister of the FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Ogunleye said that Benjamins-Laniyi would play a pivotal role in the FCTA’s commitment to promoting the well-being and empowerment of women and children in the Federal Capital Territory.

He expressed optimism that her appointment would further strengthen the formidable administrative team led by Wike and the Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud.

Ogunleye added that Benjamins-Laniyi, born in 1965, from Ogun, was appointed for her exemplary qualifications and dedication to public service.

“With over 35 years of experience as a communications consultant, social entrepreneur, international mentor, and environmentalist, Mrs Benjamins-Laniyi would bring a wealth of knowledge to her new role.

“She attended Queens College, Lagos, for her secondary school education and was a 1989 graduate of English from the University of Ibadan.

“She has made significant contributions to society as a prominent compere and renowned motivational speaker.

“Her passion for social issues, particularly those affecting women and children, is evident in her remarkable work.

“She has also showcased her commitment to women’s political participation by aspiring for a senatorial position in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022,” he said.

Ogunleye added that as the Grand Matron of “Hope Again for FCT Women in Politics”, Benjamins-Laniyi had played a vital role in encouraging and mentoring women in the political arena.

According to him, her deep understanding of the political landscape and her ability to navigate complex policy challenges will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of women’s rights and well-being in the FCT. (NAN)

