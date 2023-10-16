New NIPOST CEO Defies aggrieved workers, assumes duty

Tola Odeyemi, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), has assumed duty at the headquarters of the agency in…

Tola Odeyemi, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), has assumed duty at the headquarters of the agency in Abuja.

Daily Trust had reported how aggrieved workers of the service shut down the head office in Abuja, saying they were against her appointment.

President Bola Tinubu had last week sacked Adeyemi Adepoju as CEO/Post Master General of the agency and appointed Odeyemi.

The announcement made by Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, was part of the leadership shuffle implemented for agencies and parastatals under the Ministry of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy.

Speaking during a protest at the NIPOST headquarters in Abuja, the President of the National Union of Postal and Telecommunication Employees, Mr Buba Nehemiah, said new appointment was against the interest of the workers.

He said Adepoju introduced major reforms just under a year and should be encouraged to continue with his “good work”.

“Sunday Adepoju should be allowed to continue the good work he has started. We are not against Mr President neither are we against the minister but our desire is that the good work of Adepoju should be allowed to continue. Removing him at this point would terminate these processes and take NIPOST back to square one which we are against. We have over 13,000 employees here, once it is crumbled, it will add to the issues of insecurity in the country.”

“Allow us to work with the person that has understood this organization. Allow us to join hands with him to take this organization to the level that it would generate revenue for the nation. This is our cry and demand. The only condition that can make us go back to our offices and work is for the appointment that was made last week to be cancelled,” he had said.

However, Odeyemi walked into the office around 1pm and went into a meeting with top Directors.

She refused the chair that was offered to her and opted to sit elsewhere. Odeyemi is the first female to be appointed NIPOST CEO.

