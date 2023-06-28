Tinubu: It’s clear We have to make sacrifices

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has implored Nigerians to have faith in God that the country will experience peace, stability and prosperity. The president spoke to…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has implored Nigerians to have faith in God that the country will experience peace, stability and prosperity.

The president spoke to reporters on Wednesday after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at Dodan Barracks prayer ground in Lagos.

Tinubu, who stressed the need for unity and cooperation, appealed to Nigerians to eschew ethnic and religious rivalries and make sacrifices.

The president, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Dele Alake, said Allah would not burden the country with what it could not bear.

PHOTOS: Muslims at Eid Grounds Across Nigeria

Why Atiku, Obi should withdraw petitions against Tinubu — LP gov’ship aspirant

He said: ”I thank Almighty Allah for keeping us in good health till today and pray to Him to grant us robust health and prosperity. May our sacrifices turn to prosperity. We have to make the sacrifices and that is clear, we have to.

”But Allah will not give you a burden that you cannot carry. He is there for us. We must have faith in the country.

Have faith in ourselves, believing that as citizens of this country, we must join hands to build the nation.

”No religious identity, no tribal identity, let us live with one another in joy and prosperity. Nigeria will see peace, stability and God will grant peace to those of us at the warfront.”

The President, who also used the occasion to pray for Nigerian troops in the frontline in the fight against insurgency, said it was his earnest desire and that of the nation that they emerged victorious.

The Eid prayer, which started at 9 a.m. was led by the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abu-Nolah.

The Chief Imam later performed the obligatory slaughtering of ram at the Eid prayer ground in celebration of the significance of the noble act of Prophet Ibrahim in total obedience to Allah’s command.

Speaking on behalf of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat felicitated Muslims across Nigeria and in the state for the joy of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging them to unite behind President Tinubu in his determination to make the country better.

“It is our duty to pray for our leaders. We must pray for our President that God should help him to succeed in the task before him.”

The prayer was attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, former Governor of Lagos State and immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, among other notable government officials and top politicians.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...