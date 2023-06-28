PHOTOS: Muslims at Eid Grounds Across Nigeria

Muslims worldwide are observing Eid-ul-Adha, one of two significant Islamic festivals in a lunar year. The Islamic calendar consists of two Eids: Eid-ul-Fitr, following the…

Muslims worldwide are observing Eid-ul-Adha, one of two significant Islamic festivals in a lunar year.

The Islamic calendar consists of two Eids: Eid-ul-Fitr, following the conclusion of Ramadan, and Eid ul-Adha, which coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid-ul-Adha is the most sacred time of the year for Muslims because it marks the Hajj pilgrimage.

On Wednesday, Muslims across Nigeria trooped to Eid rounds for prayers.

Below are some pictures:

ABUJA

NASARAWA

JIGAWA

KANO

Credit: Balarabe Alkassim (Niger), Salim Ibrahim (Kano), Adam Umar (Abuja), Sadiq Isah (Nasarawa),

