Tinubu: I Could have benefited from multiple exchange rate, fuel subsidy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he had the opportunity to benefit from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s multiple foreign exchange system under Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the apex bank, but he chose not to.

Speaking at a civic reception organized in his honour in Lagos on Thursday, the president said he could have equally benefited from fuel subsidy.

In his inaugural address, Tinubu directed the unification of exchange rate and removal of subsidy.

The policies have been hailed far and wide, earning the president accolades in his initial period in office.

Speaking at the Lagos reception, the President said he took the decisions in the nation’s best interest.

“We need to stop the bleeding of our finances through fuel subsidy and the arbitrary exchange regime. We have no choice. We have to re-engineer the effectiveness of control and management of our resources in order to meet the obligations owed to Nigerians.”

“I could have said yes I want a share of my benefit and participate in the arbitrage. But no, God forbid. That’s not why you elected me.”

He solicited the support of governors present at the event to work with him in ensuring even development of the country.

“We will work together with an open door policy. We will bring Nigeria from the brink to a resilient economy. I want us to be partners so that we can rescue our land and make it a born-again nation,” he said.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, who was overwhelmed with joy, while appreciating guests, expressed gratitude to God for making Tinubu the leader of Nigeria.

He described him as a competent manager of human and financial resources with the midas touch to turn around the economic fortunes of the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the forum, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, pledged that state chief executives, regardless of party affiliations, were ready to cooperate and work with the President to ensure the country becomes better and safer for all citizens.

“NGF is excited that both the President and Vice President are alumni of the Governors’ Forum. We are committed to work with a federalist who worked to get things done in a truly federal system. We reiterate our support for a renewed hope agenda regardless of our parties.”

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who spoke on behalf of members of the National Assembly, thanked President Tinubu for his leadership in smoothening the take-off of the 10th National Assembly.

“You will succeed. Nigerians are proud of you and the National Assembly is here for you 100 percent. We will do whatever is legislatively possible to make you succeed,” Akpabio said.

Immediate-past Minister of Works and Housing and former Governor of Lagos, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, pleaded with governors and Nigerians that the work of remaking Nigeria should not be left alone to the President, stating that good governance must be replicated across 36 states.

Going down memory lane, leader of Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Pa Tajudeen Olusi, said the emergence of President Tinubu was a pay-back time for the state having contributed significantly to the political evolution of Nigeria since the colonial era of Herbert Macaulay till date.

“Those who have led this country were tutored in Lagos. We are grateful that the President of Nigeria this time finally came from Lagos. We have a man whom we are proud of. He has already started well and Nigerians have seen his first 30 days as remarkable.”

The event was attended by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima; wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Speaker of House Representatives, Special Advisers, Hon. Tajudeen Abass, and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.

Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat delivered the vote of thanks at the occasion which was also attended by serving and former governors from across party lines in solidarity with the President.

