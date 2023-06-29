Tinubu: How I invoked the spirit of freedom

President Bola Tinubu says he invoked the spirit of freedom during his campaign outing in Ogun State. Tinubu said this at the private residence of…

President Bola Tinubu says he invoked the spirit of freedom during his campaign outing in Ogun State.

Tinubu said this at the private residence of Oba Sikiru Adetona, Awujale of Ijebuland, on Thursday.

Daily Trust had reported how the president visited the first-class monarch some hours ago.

While thanking his host during the visit, Tinubu said, “It is a homecoming and I owe so much to all of you and there is so much to thank you for. Because of the way you have taken me and the way you’ve responded to me, all I can say is thank you.

“To many of you, thank you for being there for me and being there for the country. You demonstrated so much loyalty, so much commitment and voted at a very crucial time.

“Your monies were confiscated. The cash swap didn’t work. It was terrible then. I realised that and I came to Ogun State to invoke the spirit of freedom for which we are noted for.

“I invoked that spirit twice. The spirit of Baba (referring to Awujale). The spirit of Baba – Emi l’okan. The spirit for being blunt and that is him.

“And the second spirit is that of money (Naira scarcity), even if there is no money. And that, ever since, has been the spirit that is driving me to serve.”

During his campaign in Abeokuta, Tinubu had said fuel scarcity and naira redesign were plans to scuttle the 2023 general elections and make him lose.

But he asked his supporters not to be discouraged, declaring that the election would be a superior revolution.

“They don’t want this election to hold. They want to sabotage it (elections). Will you allow them?”, Tinubu asked the teeming supporters at the rally, to which they responded “No.”

Tinubu vowed that “we will use PVC to take over the government from them. Even if they said there is no fuel, we will trek to vote. They have a lot of mischief; they could say there is no fuel. They have been scheming to create fuel crisis, but forget about it.

“Relax, I, Asiwaju, have told you that the issue of fuel supply will be permanently addressed. Whoever wants to eat the honey embedded in a mountain won’t worry about the axe. Is that not so? And if you want to eat palm kernel, you would bring stone and use it to break it, then the kernel will come out. It’s not easy to…

“Let them increase the price of fuel, only them know where they have hoarded fuel, they hoarded money, they hoarded naira; we will go and vote and we will win. Even if they changed the ink on Naira notes. Whatever their plans, it will come to naught. We are going to win. Those in the PDP will lose (won ma lule).

“I am homeboy, I have come here, you will not be put to shame, we will take over the government from them, the traitors who wanted to contest with us. They had no experience.”

