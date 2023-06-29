Tinubu arrives Ijebu-Ode, in closed door meeting with Awujale

President Bola Tinubu has arrived Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, as part of visit to two top monarchs in the state. The presidential chopper, Nigerian Air Force…

President Bola Tinubu has arrived Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, as part of visit to two top monarchs in the state.

The presidential chopper, Nigerian Air Force 5N FG, which conveyed the president, landed at Dipo Dina International stadium at exactly 10:17am.

In his company were his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Special Adviser Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, members of House of Representatives in the state were on ground to receive the president.

Tinubu inspected the presidential guard of honour and headed to the private residence of the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, in GRA, Ijebu-Ode.

Tinubu is currently meeting with the first-class monarch.

The president after the meeting will also visit the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo in Abeokuta, the state capital.

