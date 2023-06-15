Tinubu hosts Abdulsalami in Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday received a former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, at...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday received a former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former head of state came barely two days after the visit of former President Goodluck Jonathan to brief the President on developments in Mali.

No official information on the agenda of Abdulsalami’s visit.

The retired General played a stabilising role in the run up to the 2023 general elections which Tinubu won.

He chaired National Peace Committee which ensured that all major candidates in the February 29 presidential election signed a peace accord to douse tension during and after the polls.

