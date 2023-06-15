Labour Party leaders clash over Emefiele’s suspension 

Factional leaders of the Labour Party (LP) have disagreed over the suspension of the embattled Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele. Lamidi Apapa-led…

Factional leaders of the Labour Party (LP) have disagreed over the suspension of the embattled Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the party backed Emefiele’s suspension, saying he impoverished Nigerians during the naira swap crisis.

The Publicity Secretary of the LP faction, Abayomi Arabambi, stated this at a press conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Abayomi also tackled Julius Abure faction for faulting Emefiele’s suspension by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the Julius Abure-led faction, Obiora Ifoh, the party insisted that the removal of Emefiele from office was not in good taste and sounded punitive.

But Arabambi noted that anyone who is opposed to the President’s decision on the matter is only being vindictive.

Arabambi said, “Labour Party logo is Papa, Mama and Pikin, that is, it is about humanity and the masses. Any move that tends to work against the welfare of the generality of Nigerians, as a party we will not be in support of such move.

“We were all living witnesses to the travails of Nigerians to the different anti masses policies rolled out to Nigerians by the embattled CBN Governor, and as a responsible Party, we will not just sit down and condemn a lawful inquiry into the years of the inglorious and corrupt reign of Emefiele, but rather called on the relevant security agencies to properly look into the action and deeds of the Ex-Gov.”

The LP chieftain also said Emefiele was responsible for impoverishing Nigerians and should be made to answer questions.

“It is an understatement to say that Emefiele subjected Nigerians to a reign of economic terror and wanton financial servitude. His tenure put Nigeria in the worst economic woes by plunging our naira into an all-time low and encouraging forex arbitrage and round-tripping.

“Against advice by experts, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, that the naira should be allowed to find its true value, the suspended CBN governor spent trillions of naira trying to defend the currency but to no success.

“For the first time in Nigeria’s history, a sitting Central Bank Governor was seen dabbling into politics, yet Obiorah never sees the reason why he must be investigated and prosecuted if found guilty.

“The last straw that broke the camel’s back was the re-colouration of the Naira and the cashless policy. Nigerians were denied access to their money, leading to protests and chaos in several states across the country, and up to date, we are yet to come out from the policy.

“We therefore called on DSS and other security agencies to distinctly carry out their investigation workout any hindrance and inform the public of their findings as Nigerians are waiting patiently to know why they were so impoverished under the policy reel out by Emefiele.

“We, therefore call on the Inspector General of Police to arrest and investigate Julius Abure, and Obi’s link with the IPOB and other terrorists group to save the country from the clandestine move of the separatist group in plunging the country into unnecessary war or crisis.”

