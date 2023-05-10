Tinubu heads for Europe 18 days to inauguration

President-elect Bola Tinubu has departed Nigeria for Europe, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu’s media aide, has revealed. In a statement on Wednesday, Rahman said the incoming president…

President-elect Bola Tinubu has departed Nigeria for Europe, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu’s media aide, has revealed.

In a statement on Wednesday, Rahman said the incoming president left Abuja on Wednesday afternoon with some of his key aides.

“The trip will reduce unnecessary pressures and distractions on the President-Elect ahead of the May 29 inauguration.”

“He will use the opportunity of the trip to finetune the transition plans and programmes, and his policy options with some of his key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions.

“During the visit, the President-elect will engage with investors and other key allies with the goal of marketing investment opportunities in the country and his administration’s readiness to enable a business-friendly climate through policies and regulations.

“Already, meetings with multi-sectoral actors in Europe’s business community including manufacturing, agriculture, tech and energy have been lined up.

“Asíwájú Tinubu hopes to convince them of Nigeria’s readiness to do business under his leadership through mutually-beneficial partnerships premised on jobs creation and skills acquisition.

“Reviving the country’s economy forms a major plank of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and the meeting is part of his efforts to re-establish Nigeria’s importance in the global economic chain and create empowering opportunities for the country’s huge youth population.

“The President-elect has hitherto promised to hit the ground running and the visit is reflective of his commitment to the promise as he has already begun talks with global actors in the important areas of the economy and security.”

“He is scheduled to return shortly for preparations towards his official swearing in as the 16th President of the country on May 29, 2023,” the statement read.

Tinubu returned to the country barely two weeks ago after spending over a month overseas.

In his absence, there were rumors that he was treating an undisclosed ailment, but he denied this, saying he was fit for the job he was elected to do.