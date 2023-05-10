Tribunal dismisses petition against Tinubu

The Presidential Petition Election Court (PREPEC) has dismissed the petition by the Action Peoples Party (APP) challenging the February 25 presidential election. The five-member panel…

The Presidential Petition Election Court (PREPEC) has dismissed the petition by the Action Peoples Party (APP) challenging the February 25 presidential election.

The five-member panel of justice led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, on Wednesday, dismissed the matter after the party announced its withdrawal of the petition.

At the resumed hearing, counsel to the APP, Obed Agu Esq announced that the party and its presidential candidate, Simon Nnadi, have decided to withdraw the petition.

He gave no further reason.

Tribunal hears Obi’s motion today, Atiku’s on Tinubu’s citizenship tomorrow

Why tribunal adjourned Obi, LP’s petitions

At the inaugural sitting of the tribunal on Monday, Agu had in his pre-hearing motion asked the tribunal to compel Tinubu and APC to concede the election before the main hearing because of the weight of evidence at their disposal showing they (APC) rigged the election.

But lawyers to APC and Tinubu, Lateef Fagbemi and Wole Olanipekun, both Senior Advocates of Nigeria, informed the tribunal that will deal with the issues at the right time.

The party had in their petition asked the tribunal to disqualify the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu over his alleged non-qualification to contest the election.

They also argued that INEC failed to comply with the provision of the Electoral Act, 2023 by non-transmission of results, which robbed them of their victory in the election, adding that the election was marred by corrupt practices with the election results compromised in nine states.

They also contended that the APC and Tinubu did not score the majority of lawful votes cast in the election, including the mandatory 25 percent of the votes in the FCT.