Business
Tinubu has secured $20bn potential investments, says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has secured potential investments to be worth more than $20 billion in the last…

    By Peter Moses, Lagos

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has secured potential investments to be worth more than $20 billion in the last one year in the saddle.

He said this during his speech delivered at  the 2024 Vanguard Economic Discourse held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The discourse was themed: ‘Reforms In The Era of Global Economic Uncertainties: Whither Nigeria?’.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Economic Affairs, Tope Fasua, the VP noted that potential investments secured by Tinubu included $14 billion from India, N15 million from the Netherlands among others. 

He also mentioned the recent $500 million for lithium development in Nasarawa state as one of the giant investments.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. President has been able to secure more than $20 billion in potential investments into the country, including $14 billion from India, $250 million from the Netherlands, and commitments of $500 million for lithium development in Nasarawa state, as well as another $500 million from Germany and into renewables

“The Siemens power sector projects picks up speed presently and will be able to show a salutary effect on our energy sufficiency in good time,” the VP said.

 

