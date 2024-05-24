NNPCL, partners sign pact on EV charging centres

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company New Energies Ltd in partnership with AYM Shafa energy and Nigus International Investment Limited have signed a tripartite agreement to…

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company New Energies Ltd in partnership with AYM Shafa energy and Nigus International Investment Limited have signed a tripartite agreement to establish electric vehicle (EV) charging centres across the country.

Speaking at the tripartite signing ceremony yesterday in Abuja, the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company New Energies Ltd, Kanayo Odue, said the company is partnering with Nigus and AYM Shafa energy to deepen the drive for clean energy in Nigeria.

“Under the tripartite agreement, the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) is NIigus and Shafa will be the holding base for the charging centres and other infrastructures for electric vehicles. We are the NNPC New energies Limited will be the non-operators but we are to facilitate and give support to ensure everything goes smoothly.

“The deal offers tremendous benefits to Nigeria as it does not only charge vehicles but can power homes. The charging centres have a capacity up to 75kva. Also, we are planning to expand this initiative to the southern part of Nigeria as soon as possible,” Odue explained.

Also speaking, the Chairman of AYM Shafa Energy, Yakubu A. Maishanu, noted that the partnership was as a result of the company’s resolve to complement the government’s effort in boosting clean energy.

He added: “Tremendous investments can be attracted from the initiative and all AYM Shafa stations will join CNG and EVCs initiatives across the country.”

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigus, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, said the equipment supply and partnership with AYM Shafa is a step to boost economic advancement and improve electrical vehicles penetration.

Also speaking, Prince Mustapha Audu CEO of AMVC electricals urged the federal government to provide conducive atmosphere for local manufacturers to thrive

“We at AMVC are into manufacturing of electrical vehicles, motor bikes among others but about 60 per cent of our materials are sourced outside, we need a situation where Nigeria can assemble everything here and only the government can make that happen,”