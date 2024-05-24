✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Business
SPONSOR AD

NNPCL, partners sign pact on EV charging centres

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company New Energies Ltd in partnership with AYM Shafa energy and Nigus International Investment Limited have signed a tripartite agreement to…

NNPCL GCEO, Mele Kyari
    By Philip Shimnom Clement 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company New Energies Ltd in partnership with AYM Shafa energy and Nigus International Investment Limited have signed a tripartite agreement to establish electric vehicle (EV) charging centres across the country.

Speaking at the tripartite signing ceremony yesterday in Abuja, the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company New Energies Ltd, Kanayo Odue, said the company is partnering with Nigus and AYM Shafa energy to deepen the drive for clean energy in Nigeria.

“Under the tripartite agreement, the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) is NIigus and Shafa will be the holding base for the charging centres and other infrastructures for electric vehicles. We are the NNPC New energies Limited will be the non-operators but we are to facilitate and give support to ensure everything goes smoothly. 

“The deal offers tremendous benefits to Nigeria as it does not only charge vehicles but can power homes. The charging centres have a capacity up to 75kva. Also, we are planning to expand this initiative to the southern part of Nigeria as soon as possible,” Odue explained.

Also speaking, the Chairman of AYM Shafa Energy, Yakubu A. Maishanu, noted that the partnership was as a result of the company’s resolve to complement the government’s effort in boosting clean energy.

He added: “Tremendous investments can be attracted from the initiative and all AYM Shafa stations will join CNG and EVCs initiatives across the country.” 

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigus, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, said the equipment supply and partnership with AYM Shafa is a step to boost economic advancement and improve electrical vehicles penetration.

Also speaking, Prince Mustapha Audu CEO of AMVC electricals urged the federal government to provide conducive atmosphere for local manufacturers to thrive

“We at AMVC are into manufacturing of electrical vehicles, motor bikes among others but about 60 per cent of our materials are sourced outside, we need a situation where Nigeria can assemble everything here and only the government can make that happen,”

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories