Tinubu hails Osimhen calls him ‘King of Serie A’

The president-elect of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has showered praises on Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen over the athlete’s recent feat.

Napoli’s Serie A champion, Osimhen, led his club to their first Serie A title in 33 years. Tinubu in his congratulatory message described the football star as ‘the new king of Serie A.

In the message posted on the president-elect’s verified Instagram handle, Tinubu said Osimhen has continued the fine tradition of Nigeria’s footballing excellence on the global stage.

“I think we can all agree that there was another coronation in Italy where our son, Victor Osimhen, claimed the crown as the new King of Serie A! The real deal, or idán gangan as younger folks may describe him; Victor has continued the fine tradition of Nigeria’s footballing excellence on the global stage. We are all proud of him and wish him well in what is already a remarkable career,” the president-elect said.

