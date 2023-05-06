Victor Osimhen Not For Sale This Summer – Napoli President

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has said he won’t sell Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window. Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal…

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has said he won’t sell Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are some of the clubs rumored to be battling for his signature this summer.

Osimhen inspired the Azzurri’s first Serie A title win in 33 years after netting a scudetto-sealing equalizer in their 1-1 draw against Udinese on Thursday.

Napoli president said he plans to keep most of the stars of the team together for next season, adding that he had also put all modalities in place for a contract extension for coach Luciano Spalletti.

In a chat with Rai Sport, he said: “I will not sell Victor Osimhen this summer — no way. I’ve already activated and triggered the option to extend Luciano Spalletti’s contract for next season.”

Osimhen is on course to become the first African player to win the Italian Serie A Golden Boot with 22 goals this campaign.

He has already broken Samuel Eto’o’s record (21) for the most goals scored by an African Player in a single Serie A season, and tied George Weah’s record for the highest African goal scorer in Serie A with 46 goals.