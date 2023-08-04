Tinubu greets founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, at 63

President Bola Tinubu has sent his goodwill message to frontline businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, founder of BUA Group and the Abdul Samad…

President Bola Tinubu has sent his goodwill message to frontline businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, founder of BUA Group and the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

The president, in a statement on Friday, by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, praised the entrepreneurial ingenuity of the renowned industrialist and his abiding faith in Nigeria.

He also extolled the many huge investments that the BUA Group owner had made across critical sectors of the economy through which he had created thousands of jobs for Nigerians.

Tinubu eulogised Alhaji Abdusamad for his massive philanthropy in education, social development and healthcare, saying that “All of these combined efforts have positively changed lives, not only in Nigeria but also across Africa.”

“I rejoice with Abdulsamad Rabiu, a great son of Nigeria and Africa on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary. The founder of BUA Group is a significant businessman in Nigeria and Africa who, through his hard work and commitment to the public good, continues to empower millions of Nigerians through the creation of employment opportunities and extensive philanthropic activities,” he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...