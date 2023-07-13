Remi Tinubu gives N250,000 each to flood victims of TradeMore Estate

The Renewed Hope Initiative of the Office of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has assisted victims of the…

The Renewed Hope Initiative of the Office of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has assisted victims of the June 23, 2023 flood mishap which occurred at the TradeMore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja.

While speaking, the First Lady through her representative, wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, expressed her sympathy over the unfortunate incident.

Mrs Tinubu, in a statement issued on Thursday by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, said though there was no assurance that this kind of incident would not reoccur since the rains were not yet over, she hoped the outreach and intervention of the Renewed Hpoe Initiative would go a long way in reducing their pains at this time.

The First Lady said, though the Initiative is still in the process of registration by the CAC, she cannot turn the other eye under the present circumstances of the TradeMore Estate which is in her domain.

In his response on behalf of the beneficiaries, Chairman of the Resident Association Dr Adewale Adenaike thanked Senator Tinubu and the renewed Hope Initiative for the hand of kindness and support extended to them especially at this trying times.

The beneficiaries were given Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira ( N250,000.00) per affected household.

A total of 57 households benefited from this outreach by the Renewed Hope Initiative.

