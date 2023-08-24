Tinubu committed to ending insecurity – Akume

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has said President Tinubu is committed to ending insecurity in the country. He said…

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has said President Tinubu is committed to ending insecurity in the country.

He said this at the unveiling of a proposal to solve the intractable farmers/herders crisis in Abuja, on Thursday.

Represented by his chief of staff, Mr Chris Tarka, the SGF called for unity among all sections of the country.

He said nobody chose to be a Nigerian, it was a choice made by God, hence the need for peaceful co-existence.

Akume said, “The politics of divisiveness, whether based on religion , based on ethnic sentiments will not lead us anywhere. Today, as we start the journey forward under this new administration, our president made promises to Nigerians and he put the promises under the Renewed Hope Agenda. To this end, government has embarked on multiple programmes, among which is to tackle the issue of security head-on. The government is not shying away from the immediate and remote causes of insecurity.

“One of the greatest issues that has contributed to insecurity in Nigeria is the conflict between herdsmen and farmers is climate change. You know that desert is encroaching more and more, and to this end, the Federal Government has put up a programme to control that called the Great Green Wall. It is a programme that will employ a lot of people.”

The environmentalist, who unveiled the proposal, Arc. Patrick Ukura, said he was inspired to find a solution because he personally affected by the farmers/herders crisis as two of his primary school class mates were killed in the conflict.

He said, “As an environmentalist, I thought it wise to try to find a solution because I believe that every problem on earth has a solution. I swung into action, I did desk study, travelled around the world to understudy how herding business is done in other countries.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...