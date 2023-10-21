Tinubu, Buhari celebrate Oba of Benin at 70

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rejoiced with the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, as he marks his 70th birthday and seventh coronation anniversary.

The president, in a statement issued by his spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, felicitated the government and people of Edo State; the Royal Family; the Benin Traditional Council, and most especially, the Benin people as their highly revered traditional ruler turns 70.

“You have served Nigeria in different capacities, especially as an ambassador of our great country. You are an ardent supporter of the nation’s war against human trafficking. Your steadfast collaboration with the Federal Government in ensuring that stolen artefacts are returned to the country is remarkable. Most importantly, Your Majesty’s words of advice for successive administrations stand you out as a lover of peace.

Tiwa presents me as superman even when I can’t afford — Ex-husband

Benue bank robbery: We lost DPO, 2 others but gunned down two robbers – Police

“As the custodian of the cherished customs and traditions of the Benin Kingdom and its people, I enjoin you to continue to use your exalted position and divine endowments for the promotion of arts, culture, and the values that the Benin Kingdom and the Nigerian people hold as sacrosanct,” the President stated.

President Bola Tinubu wished the Oba many more years of good health and fulfilment on the throne.

Similarly, former President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday described the celebrant as “a king among kings” as the Oba marks his 70th birthday and the seventh year on the throne.

The former president, in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba, said Oba Ewuare II “continues as a source of inspiration to the country for his remarkable tenacity in the preservation of the cherished cultural values and traditions of the Benin Kingdom.

“He is the ultimate Oba,” said the former President, urging the media and the recorders of modern history to focus on Oba Ewuare II, serving as a champion of good conduct and guardian of the cherished values and traditions of his people. Long Live the Oba, Long Live The Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Buhari concluded.