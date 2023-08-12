‘230 mining coys yet to revalidate licences, pay royalties in Kwara’

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in Kwara State, Okanlawon Musa Olarenwaju, has said about 230 mining companies operating across the 16 local…

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in Kwara State, Okanlawon Musa Olarenwaju, has said about 230 mining companies operating across the 16 local governments of the state are yet to revalidate their licences.

Olarenwaju said they have also failed to pay royalties to the authorities despite several requests by the state government.

Olarenwaju who disclosed this during a visit to the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ilorin, on Friday, pledged government’s support in the fight against illegal mining in the state.

“We are following your activities closely, especially the latest arrest of some Chinese nationals over alleged illegal mining in the state. The Chinese nationals have a company in Olayinka, Ifelodun Local Government of Kwara State; when I visited the place, I almost shed tears.

“The place is not developed, the roads are not motorable and yet the company is not paying royalty to the government,” he lamented.

Okanlawon said the decision of the command to fight illegal mining operators in the state deserves the support and commendation of all citizens.

To this end, the state government urged the anti-graft agency not to be deterred by the antics of some corrupt individuals who are benefiting from the illegal operation, saying, corruption would always fight back.

Responding, EFCC Zonal Head, Micheal Nzekwe, thanked the Ministry for throwing its support behind the EFCC’s fight against corruption, particularly its onslaught against illegal mining operators in the state.

He said: “Such support and collaboration from stakeholders is what EFCC needs to stamp out corruption in Nigeria.”

