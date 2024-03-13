Tinubu Appoints head of service, perm secs, others for FCT

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Chairman and Commissioners of the FCT Civil Service Commission. They are Engr. Emeka Ezeh –…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Chairman and Commissioners of the FCT Civil Service Commission.

They are Engr. Emeka Ezeh – Chairman, Ahmed Mohammed – North West, Chief Anthony Okeah – South-South, Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim – North East, Miskoom Alexander Naantuam – North Central, Jide Jimoh – South West and Barrister Martin Azubike – South East.

A statement by Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press, Office of the Minister, said the president also approved the appointment of Mr. Atang Udo Samuel as the Head of the Civil Service as well as the following permanent secretaries for mandate secretaries: Dr Adam Babagana – North East, Wanki Adamu Ibrahim – North East, Asmau Mukhtar – North West, Dogo Aliyu Wadata Bodinga – North West, Olusa Olusegun – South West, Adetoyi Rabiu Kolawole – South West and Grace Adayilo – North Central.

Others are Olubunmi Olowookere – North Central, Ibe Prospect Chukwuemeka – South East and Okonkwo Florence Nonubari – South South.

FG warns fraudulent developers against sharp practices

ACPN urges FG to integrate pharmacy schools in fight against substandard medicines

Similarly, the president also approved the following to fill existing vacancies in some critical agencies of the FCTA. They are Abdulkadir Zulkarfi – Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department; Chief Felix Obuah – Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council; and Oladiran Olufemi Akindele – Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Council (AIIC).

The statement added that the appointees would be sworn in on Monday, March 18.