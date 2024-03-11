✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

FG warns fraudulent developers against sharp practices

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, has issued a warning to real estate developers, cautioning them against half-baked and fraudulent projects,…

FILE PHOTO
    By Terkula Igidi

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, has issued a warning to real estate developers, cautioning them against half-baked and fraudulent projects, stating that the days of cutting corners in the housing sector are over.

Speaking at the commissioning of D’ Mayors Estate and the flag-off of Project Broadfield, Dangiwa emphasized the government’s commitment to upholding the rights of citizens and combating fraud in the real estate industry.

The minister issued a clear message to developers who engaged in unethical practices, particularly those who deceived beneficiaries and delivered substandard projects after collecting payments.

 “I want to warn all developers; the days of cutting corners in these housing times are over and those who collect monies from beneficiaries and at the end of the day, duped them should stop doing that because the days are over for that,” he said.

He said such actions would no longer be tolerated as the government is collaborating with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure accountability and protection of the rights of citizens.

“We are collaborating effectively with the EFCC, which is the agency of government that is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the rights of the citizens are enforced, in order to remedy the problem together,” the minister said.

Nigerians are now earning dollars with premium domains, these domains can be acquired for $1500-$2000 profit margin can be as much as $15,000 to $20,000. Click here to learn how to earn dollars.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories