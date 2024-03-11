FG warns fraudulent developers against sharp practices

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, has issued a warning to real estate developers, cautioning them against half-baked and fraudulent projects,…

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, has issued a warning to real estate developers, cautioning them against half-baked and fraudulent projects, stating that the days of cutting corners in the housing sector are over.

Speaking at the commissioning of D’ Mayors Estate and the flag-off of Project Broadfield, Dangiwa emphasized the government’s commitment to upholding the rights of citizens and combating fraud in the real estate industry.

The minister issued a clear message to developers who engaged in unethical practices, particularly those who deceived beneficiaries and delivered substandard projects after collecting payments.

“I want to warn all developers; the days of cutting corners in these housing times are over and those who collect monies from beneficiaries and at the end of the day, duped them should stop doing that because the days are over for that,” he said.

He said such actions would no longer be tolerated as the government is collaborating with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure accountability and protection of the rights of citizens.

“We are collaborating effectively with the EFCC, which is the agency of government that is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the rights of the citizens are enforced, in order to remedy the problem together,” the minister said.