Tinubu, Abbas congratulate Etsu Nupe on 71st birthday, 20th anniversary

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday congratulated the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, on his 71st birthday and the commemoration of his 20th anniversary on the throne.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, described the first-class monarch, who is also the chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, as a consummate statesman and most respected national leader.

“I join a multitude of Nigerians, family members and friends in celebrating His Royal Highness, the Etsu Nupe. This is a remarkable moment which calls for thanksgiving in the celebration of a purposeful life that has been well lived,” he said.

Tinubu said throughout the monarch’s decorated career as a military official and upon his ascension to the revered throne of his forefathers two decades ago, he had remained steadfast in his service to Nigeria and his people.

The president prayed for more fulfilling years for the traditional ruler and urged him to rededicate himself in his efforts to improve the society.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, congratulated.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Abbas commended the Etsu Nupe for his fatherly roles in the affairs of not just Niger State but also the entire country.

He said the monarch had shown commendable leadership both as a traditional and religious leader worthy of emulation, especially by the ruling class.

