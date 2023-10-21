Tinubu, 500 others billed for Niger Green Economy Summit

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has been billed as the Special Guest of Honour at the forthcoming two-day Green Economy Summit and the unveiling of…

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has been billed as the Special Guest of Honour at the forthcoming two-day Green Economy Summit and the unveiling of the Niger State Green Economy Blueprint to be hosted in Minna.

A statement by the Chairman of the Communications Committee for the Summit, Aliyu Umar, said the Green Economy Blueprint would guide developmental choices of action in the state.

The two-day Green Economy Summit is scheduled for 24th and 25th of October, 2023, with the Theme: “Sustainable future: Harnessing green assets innovation for Niger State’s development.”

Umar said the summit is expected to attract no fewer than 500 participants from a broad spectrum of backgrounds across the globe, adding that the event, which strategically aligned with the United Nations International Day for Climate Action, will centre on discussions and solutions on issues of decarbonizing energy systems, circular economy, waste management, green agriculture, food security, eco-tourism, and community development, among others.

He said the Green Economy Summit will also serve as a platform to attract local and international investors in green assets trading, green technologies, renewable energy projects, and sustainable financing initiatives.

Speakers at the summit include Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, Minister of State for Environment, Engr Sufyan Danjuma Ibrahim, Development and Environmental Experts, Eser Tumen, Administrative, Finance, and Operation Departments, Tumen Holding, Dr Jahan Moghadam, President, WorldWide Energy (WWE), Dr Nsikan-George and Dr Abe Moghadam, Co-founder & Chairman, WorldWide Solutions, among others.

