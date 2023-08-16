Time for participatory budgeting

Participatory budgeting, a cornerstone of direct democracy, provides citizens with a unique opportunity to engage in government operations. It fosters deliberation, debate, and influence over…

Participatory budgeting, a cornerstone of direct democracy, provides citizens with a unique opportunity to engage in government operations. It fosters deliberation, debate, and influence over the allocation of public resources, bolstering both education and empowerment and by promoting transparency and accountability, participatory budgeting becomes a catalyst for efficient governance, curbing inefficiencies and reducing corruption.

In addition, participatory budgeting champions inclusivity by amplifying the voices of marginalised groups, ensuring their concerns shape public decisions crucial to their well-being. When executed effectively, this approach compels governments to prioritise citizens’ needs and preferences, holding them accountable for effective resource allocation and service delivery. Thus, participatory budgeting acts as a conduit for improved government engagement.

The World Bank underscores the significance of a robust public sector that aligns with citizens’ preferences, fosters economic growth, and manages fiscal resources prudently to achieve Sustainable Development Goals. Civic engagement enhances state effectiveness, bridging the gap between citizens and institutions.

Enabling citizens to articulate their needs and hold institutions accountable leads to efficient resource usage and tailored public services, resonating with local realities. Outside the state, public policy and advocacy groups give voice to overlooked needs, reducing the information divide and ensuring funds address pressing issues.

Participation leads to better public policy and its implementation, whether indirectly, by sharing citizens’ needs or directly involving them in local resource decisions. Moreover, citizen involvement improves accountability, encouraging public officials to make responsible choices, minimising corruption, and enhancing efficiency.

When integrated with broader democratic shifts, citizens realise their role as not just clients, but principals with governments as agents. This shift empowers citizens and reinforces the demand for accountable governance. Participation fosters social capital, enhancing collective action and yielding economic and social opportunities. Strengthened ties between individuals and groups facilitate improved public services like education, health, and social development. Meaningful citizen participation, coupled with budget transparency, cultivates social cohesion.

In contrast to representative democracy, participatory budgeting offers a deeper democratic connection between citizens and government. It affords marginalised groups access to policymakers, standing in contrast to purely bureaucratic systems. Participatory budgeting, a global phenomenon, imparts firsthand knowledge of government operations, enabling citizens to shape policies and demand accountability. For successful civic participation, political support is essential.

Baba Abdullahi Machina wrote from Machina in Yobe State

