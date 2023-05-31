Thunder strikes 5-year-old boy to death in Katsina

A thunder on Monday at about 7pm struck a five-year-old boy, Abdulmalik Junaidu, to death in Nasarawan Yanlemu community in Bakori LGA of Katsina State.

The father of the victim, Malam Junaidu Gide, explained that, “When I closed from work at the motor park after Magrib prayers it was raining. When the rain subsided, I went home and asked for the children. The mother told me that they went to the mosque. A few minutes later, Abdulmajid, the elder brother of the deceased, came home horrified, saying that something heavy hit them on their way home and that his brother was there lying down on the road. When we got to him, I rushed him to the Funtua General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

Gide who noted that the boy’s body was burnt from chest downwards, said, “Because of night and the rain, we buried Abdulmalik last Tuesday morning according to Islamic rites,” adding that, “We had terrible thunderstorms last Monday from here up to Funtua, that was why most people were not surprised when they heard that it struck my little son.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...