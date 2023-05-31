✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
City News

Thunder strikes 5-year-old boy to death in Katsina

A thunder on Monday at about 7pm struck a five-year-old boy, Abdulmalik Junaidu, to death in Nasarawan Yanlemu community in Bakori LGA of Katsina State.…

    By Idris Mahmud

A thunder on Monday at about 7pm struck a five-year-old boy, Abdulmalik Junaidu, to death in Nasarawan Yanlemu community in Bakori LGA of Katsina State.

The father of the victim, Malam Junaidu Gide, explained that, “When I closed from work at the motor park after Magrib prayers it was raining. When the rain subsided, I went home and asked for the children. The mother told me that they went to the mosque. A few minutes later, Abdulmajid, the elder brother of the deceased, came home horrified, saying that something heavy hit  them on their way home and that his brother was there lying down on the road. When we got to him, I rushed him to the Funtua General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

Gide who noted that the boy’s body was burnt from chest downwards, said, “Because of night and the rain, we buried Abdulmalik last Tuesday morning according to Islamic rites,” adding that, “We had terrible thunderstorms last Monday from here up to Funtua, that was why most people were not surprised when they heard that it struck my little son.”

 

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: