Three suspected cultists hacked to death in Ogun, left hands cut away

Three young men have been reportedly hacked to death at Abibatu Toronbi Community in Ijoko, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Police said a leader of the community had reported at the Ijoko Police Post that on October 13, 2023, “three unidentified young men were found macheted to death in an abandoned building/criminal hideout within their community.”

Police Spokesman, Omolola Odutola, on Saturday, said that upon receipt of the report, “policemen arrived at the scene and observed that the deceased left hands were cut off.”

According to Odutola, police have identified two of the slain persons – Memory and Rilwan.

Odutola described Rilwan as “a suspected cultist of the Eiye Confraternity group, who had been on the police lookout for several crimes.”

She said the corpses were evacuated and deposited at the morgue for further investigation, while the area is under close monitoring.

Odutola said after investigations into the killings with assistance from local informants, the police have identified “the Number One Eiye Confraternity as members of a rival cult group.”

Odutola said efforts are ongoing to gather more information about the activities of the cult groups and their connections to other criminal acts in the area.

“The police are committed to bringing all perpetrators involved in cultism and related crimes to justice, ensuring the safety and security of the community,” she added.

