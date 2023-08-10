Bike thief looking for mechanic arrested, arraigned

A suspected motorcycle thief, Idrisu Abdullahi, has been arraigned for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Lafiagi in Edu LGA of Kwara State. The defendant…

A suspected motorcycle thief, Idrisu Abdullahi, has been arraigned for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Lafiagi in Edu LGA of Kwara State.

The defendant was brought to court on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, theft and belonging to a gang of thieves contrary to Sections 97, 287 and 306 of the Penal Code.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) read that the suspect was arrested with an unmarked Bajaj motorcycle while he was looking for a repairer to fix the headlight after he had an accident with it.

The FIR further reads: “You confessed to have stolen the motorcycle from Tsaragi on your way back from Mokwa.

“A picture of you holding an A-K 47 rifle was seen in your phone during an investigation which you claimed was your brother’s who was a bandit arrested long ago.”

Then prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, urged the court to remand the defendant.

The Magistrate, Gbadeyan Kamson, remanded the suspect and adjourned to August 22.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...