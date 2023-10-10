Lagos: ‘Money doublers’ arrested while holding victim hostage

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested three suspected fraudsters in the Idumota area of Lagos State. It was gathered that the suspects…

It was gathered that the suspects were allegedly arrested while they were holding a victim hostage because he was not cooperating with them.

The victim, a 23-year-old lady (name withheld), heading to Iyana Oworo from Gerard Road Ikoyi, boarded the suspects’ Volkswagen Vento salon car with registration number, BDG 513 EJ, but was forcibly taken to Idumota.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest and identified the three suspects as, Austin Okoro, 47; Godwin Asezour, 54; and Susan Elohor, 42.

However, the PPRO identified Austin Okoro as the gang’s leader. He said the gang while on the diversion, attempted to swindle their victim by ostensibly introducing her to their alleged money-doubling business.

“The victim, however, sighted an RRS patrol team at Idumota and successfully raised the alarm to their hearing, which led to the prompt arrest of the suspects.

“The suspects have since been charged to court following completion of investigation by the CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi-led RRS,” he said.

