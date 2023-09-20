Three girls rescued from baby factory in Anambra

Three girls suspected to be victims of human trafficking have been rescued from a baby factory in Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra…

The feat followed an investigation conducted by operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) led by Chairman of the Council Area, Prince Neville Uchendu.

The rescued victims are Thabita Okoli (14) from Arondizuogu, Imo State; ThankGod Blessing (20) from Bayelsa State and Chineye Mathew (19) from Ihite, Orumba South, Anambra State.

It was learnt that the suspect, Oruchukwu Okoroafor, a native of Arondizogu had been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Okorafor, during investigation, said he had been in the business for two years, noting that the victims, who were pregnant were billed for “business”.

He disclosed that some potential buyers had already promised to pay the sum of N300,000 for each of the unborn children.

“The man is not responsible for our pregnancy. He only offered to shelter us at his house pending when we put to bed.

“He also promised to get a job for us as and give each of us the sum of N300,000 once we give birth which we gladly accepted,” one of the pregnant women said.

Handing over the suspect together with the victims, Chairman of the Council Area, Prince Uchendu, said his team was able to bust the syndicate after three months of thorough investigation.

He said he brought the suspect to the state Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Hon. Ify Obinabo, knowing she would take action immediately.

Receiving the suspect before handing him over to the police, Obinabo expressed joy over the outcome of the investigation and called on others to emulate the Orumba South Chairman in ensuring that the state was rid of criminal elements.

She promised that the suspect would face the consequences of his crime.

Calls to the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, rang out.

