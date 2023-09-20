Court frees 69 suspects of same-sex marriage

A High Court sitting in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State has set free 69 people accused of being involved in a same-sex…

A High Court sitting in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State has set free 69 people accused of being involved in a same-sex wedding in the state.

The counsel to the suspects, Mr Ochuko Ohimor, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday evening.

He said, “The suspects were granted bail at a sum of N500,000 and two sureties each.

“The sureties must reside within the Effurun jurisdiction where the suspects were earlier arraigned in August.

“The suspects must sign the register at the end of every month at the State High Court of Justice, Effurun,” Ohimor stated.

The court admitted granting the 69 suspects bail to our correspondent on Wednesday morning.

The suspects were arrested on August 27 by the Police.

The 69 suspects were arrested during a same-sex wedding ceremony that was conducted by a ‘gay society’ which they tagged, “All White Party” at Ekpan.

They were, however, paraded on August 29 at the Ekpan Police Station on the directives of the Commissioner of Police (CP), Delta State Command, Wale Abass.

The CP, while parading the suspects, vowed to prosecute them in line with Nigeria’s Anti-Gay Law which according to him, prohibits same-sex marriage in the country.

“I can guarantee that they will be charged to court. We are not taking it lightly. It is a clear case although they are still presumed innocent until proven otherwise by the competent court,” the police stated.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...