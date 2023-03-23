There is no president-elect in Nigeria – Datti Baba-Ahmed

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said that there is no president-elect in Nigeria yet. Baba Ahmed was commenting on…

Baba Ahmed was commenting on the 2023 presidential election during an interview on Channels TV’s Politcs Today.

On Wednesday, March 1, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) President-elect.

Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 6,984,520 votes while Peter Obi of the Labour Party, secured 6,101,533 votes, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party trailed with 1,496,687 votes.

But the PDP and the LP have rejected the outcome of the election and headed to court to challenge Tinubu’s victory.

However, during the interview, the LP Vice Presidential Candidate said Tinubu had not met the requirement to be declared president-elect.

“Tinubu has not satisfied the requirement to be declared president-elect. Accordingly, there is no president-elect for Nigeria now because the declared one violated the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am not speaking illegally; to the contrary I am supporting the constitution.

“It’s better for the powers that be to go and create an additional six percent out of thin air and rigged it back to Tinubu and go ahead and take the risk of swearing him in as the president that has not met the constitutional requirement.”