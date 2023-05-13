Terrorism: Court to rehear contempt charges against COAS, others

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed June 22 for the hearing of a motion of contempt against the Chief of Army Staff (COAS),…

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed June 22 for the hearing of a motion of contempt against the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and three others, over illegal detention.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu fixed the date after listening to lawyers in the matter.

Suleiman Hussein Liman filed the application for the contempt proceedings and the application for the enforcement of his fundamental rights and joined the Nigerian Army (NA), COAS, the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) as respondents.

The application was filed by his counsel, Hameed Jimoh, asking the court to commit the officials to prison for disobedience of the order to release Liman.

Liman was in 2014 jailed for seven years over links with Boko Haram.

He completed the term in 2021 but was not released despite court orders.

Justice Obiora Egwatu had on March 3, held that the army’s reply that he was being held for some rehabilitation after serving his sentence was not recognised by law.

The judge held that Liman ought to be released from custody “to enjoy his constitutional right to liberty by the respondents having served his prison term in charge no: FHC/AINJI/CR/178/2018, between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Suleiman Hussein Liman (748) as pronounced by Honourable Justice B. F. M. Nyako.