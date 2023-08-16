Tennis: Top-ranked Alcaraz wins 50th match of season at Cincinati Open

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jordan Thompson 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 at the Cincinnati Open, claiming his 50th win of the season. The world number one now aims…

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jordan Thompson 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 at the Cincinnati Open, claiming his 50th win of the season. The world number one now aims for his seventh trophy of 2023 as he prepares for the US Open title defence within two weeks.

Alcaraz weathered delays due to wind and rain before sealing a victory that marks his 50th of the tennis season.

The World number one ranked male player was not at his best early on and failed to take advantage until he broke in the 11th game to claim the first set 7-5.

The Spaniard was poor in the second set and duly surrendered it Australian who is 55th in the ATP rankings, but put on a decisive display expected of him in the third to blow away Thompson for a 6-3 game and 2-1 win over three sets.

Playing the last match of the day, Alcaraz mixed it with the crowd during periods of delay and stated afterwards that that the various delays did not make the match an easy one for him.

“It’s not easy to play the last match, waiting all day to start the match, and once you step on the court it rains. “It was tough, you know, [but] I got to put my best level at the end,” he said.

Alcaraz, who awaits his second round opponent, has won six titles this year including defeating Novak Djokovic to claim the Wimbledon Open.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...