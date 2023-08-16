Nigeria’s envoy to Paris buried in Kwara

Nigeria ambassador to France, Kayode Laro, has been buried in Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital. The burial rites took place at his family compound shortly…

Nigeria ambassador to France, Kayode Laro, has been buried in Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital.

The burial rites took place at his family compound shortly after funeral prayers led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Soliu.

The body of the deceased was flown in with an aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force, draped in the national colours as a mark of honour for his service to Nigeria.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq received the corpse at the General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport Ilorin, supported by other dignitaries and family members of the deceased.

The Governor had earlier described the death of the late diplomat as shocking and devastating, and prayed to Allah to forgive him and grant him al-jannah Firdaus.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the burial rites, Deputy Head of Mission (France) Ambassador Tunde Mukaila Mustapha, said the late Laro was a complete gentleman and a diplomat par excellence.

He prayed to Allah to grant the departed soul Aljannat Firdaus and console the family he left behind.

