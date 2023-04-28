Teenager arrested for ‘defiling’ 4-year-old girl

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Ibrahim Hashimu, 18, for allegedly defiling a 4-year-old minor.…

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Ibrahim Hashimu, 18, for allegedly defiling a 4-year-old minor.

The Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, DSC Jerry Victor, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Daily Trust in Lafia on Friday.

He explained that the incident occured on April 22, 2023 at Angwan Magaji, along Emir’s palace, Lafia.

According to him, the victims was seen crying profusely with bloodstains on her body. She was said to have narrated what happened to her mother.

The PPRO added that upon receiving the information the command immediately swung into action and in the process the suspect, Ibrahim Hashimu, was apprehended and brought to the NSCDC office for questioning.

He said the suspect allegedly confessed to committing the crime and pleaded for mercy.

Meanwhile, the anti-vandal squad of the command in conjunction with the men of the Nasarawa Eggon Division have arrested three suspected vandals for allegedly vandalizing 33kV high tension cable in Mada Station, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

The three suspects apprehended are 55 year-old Yakubu Ossan, Mustapha Ibrahim, 24, a scrap dealer and 21-year-old Hussain Yakubu, an okada rider.

The command also said it arrested 22-year-old Aisha Saidu for reportedly assaulting her stepchildren in Lafia, the state capital.

“Bruises were seen all over the victims who were rushed to a medical facility for medical attention,” the PRO said.

He said investigation was ongoing after which the suspects would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

The NSCDC Commandant, Abbas Bappa Muhammed, while decrying the incessant cases of child molestation, rape and defilement in the state said it is the right of every girl child to be protected, calling on the citizens of the state as well as parents and gudiance to prioritise the safety of the children.