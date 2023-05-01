Teenager arrested for defiling 4-year-old girl in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested an 18-year-old man, Ibrahim Hashimu, for allegedly…

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested an 18-year-old man, Ibrahim Hashimu, for allegedly defiling a 4-year-old minor in the state.

The state Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, DSC Jerry Victor, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with City & Crime.

He explained that the incident occurred on April 22, 2023 at Angwan Magaji, along the emir’s palace, Lafia.

According to him, the victim was seen crying profusely with bloodstains on her body and when accosted by her mother, she narrated what happened.

He said upon receiving the information, the command swung into action and in the process arrested one Ibrahim Hashimu, who, he said, had agreed committing the crime but pleaded for mercy.

Meanwhile, the PPRO has further disclosed that the anti-vandal squad of the command in conjunction with the men of the Nasarawa Eggon Police Division have arrested three suspected vandals for allegedly vandalizing a 33KV high tension cable, in Mada Station, Nasarawa Eggon LGA of the state.

The three suspects he said, are Yakubu Ossan ,55, Mustapha Ibrahim, 24, a scrap dealer and Hussain Yakubu, 21, an okada rider.

He said the prime suspect, Yakubu Ossan, diverted the cables retrieved when heavy rain destroyed over 10 poles in the area, adding that the cables were meant to be taken to the Mai-Angwa’s house in Mada Station.

He added that the command also arrested one Aisha Saidu, 22, for assaulting her stepchild in Lafia, the state capital.