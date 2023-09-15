Tech skills will assuage your trauma, Ogun tells widows

The Ogun State Government has asked widows to embrace innovation and technological skills to boost their businesses and liberate themselves from all kinds of trauma…

The Ogun State Government has asked widows to embrace innovation and technological skills to boost their businesses and liberate themselves from all kinds of trauma that might have occurred after the death of their husbands.

The government, through its Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, empowered some of the widows with different equipment to scale up their businesses.

The Permanent Secretary, Mrs Melutia Ogunremi, in an address at the 2023 Widows Retreat held at the Oba Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, admonished women, especially widows, to embrace innovation and technology as a means of assuaging their trauma.

Speaking on the theme, “Digital Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”, Mrs Ogunremi said, “Innovation and technology are imperative to provide numerous opportunities for women, especially widows, to improve their economic, health, social and personal well-being.

In her welcome address, the Director of Women Empowerment Services, Mrs Wonuola Kassim, said the retreat which was an annual event was an avenue to give special recognition and create empowerment opportunities, urging them to take advantage of the ministry’s vocational training to improve their livelihood.

